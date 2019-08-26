CEO of controversial company Bosasa, now African Global Operations, Gavin Watson died in a car crash. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A spokesman for African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa, on Monday afternoon confirmed its chief executive Gavin Watson was the man killed in a single-car accident at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in the early hours of the morning. Speaking on eNCA, AGO spokesman Papa Leshabane said: "The car he was driving collided with a pole....we can confirm at this stage that an accident happened. We can confirm the person who passed away was Gavin Watson and we don't want to speculate about any other things."

Police earlier confirmed a 73-year-old man had died after being involved in an accident.

"It is reported that the man was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge. The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation," police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

Watson was driving a Toyota Corolla. Leshabane told eNCA that the vehicle Watson usually drives was in for repairs after a mechanical problem was detected.

While the family had not visited the scene of the crash, relatives were in Johannesburg where they visited the morgue to identify his body.

"[The family did] not [go] to the scene of the accident. I managed to go there. They went to the mortuary to positively identify the body."

"From here the family would like to deal with the situation in the most private of manners," said Leshabane.

African News Agency/ANA