'We don't know what is happening in Soshanguve': Outrage after yet another school wrecked

Pretoria - Don't wait to be among the Gauteng schools left picking up what's left from the ashes, protect your schools now. These were the words of advice offered by Hlengani Chauke, the chairperson of the School Governing Body of Soshanguve High School which became the fourth school torched in the community in the past two weeks. Chauke was speaking at the school following an announcement by the Gauteng Department of Education that Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi would be arriving to visit all the torched schools in the community. According to the Department, the principal of Soshanguve High School was alerted by a community member that the school was on fire and rushed to join police and firefighters on the scene. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire but could not save the administration block or any of the valuable equipment or furniture. The value of the loss is still to be determined and police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. In the early hours of Monday morning, criminals torched the administration block at Amogelang Secondary School also in Soshanguve.

Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye





The department said in total four schools had been burned in the community since the start of the lockdown period.

The other two schools are Phuthanang Primary and Lethabong Secondary.

The picture is no better for the rest of Gauteng, as the department confirmed that 22 schools had been vandalised since the lockdown began.

“We really don’t know what is happening in Soshanguve. We are dismayed to report that yet another school has been destroyed by fire, worse within a few days in the same area,” Lesufi said.

Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

“This is worrisome, it looks like the same modus operandi was used, we are tempted to believe that there is a syndicate operating in the area, the sooner these cowards are arrested the better.”

Meanwhile, Chauke urged governing bodies and principals of all schools in the province to make means to protect their schools' now as there was no telling where the criminals would strike next.

“I am pleading with the leaders of other schools to move their valuables and store it somewhere safe. If they don’t come up with a contingency plan this is going to continue."

Pretoria News