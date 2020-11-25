We Remember Igshaan Dangor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of mourning, from November 25 to 29, for victims of Covid-19 and gender-based violence.

Through our We Remember campaign, we too will pay tribute to some of the more than 20 000 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and commemorate women who have died violently at the hands of men.

One such victim is ANC activist and former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier Igshaan Dangor who passed away in early October from complications due to Covid-19.

Dangor, who also served in the SANDF, was the brother of ANC secretary general Jessie Duarte. He died less than a month after his brother Achmat.

“Igshaan Dangor’s contribution to the liberation struggle as well as the reconstruction and development of our country will remain indelible in the memories of all freedom-loving people of South Africa,” the ANC said in a statement shortly after his death.