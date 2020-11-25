We Remember Igshaan Dangor
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared three days of mourning, from November 25 to 29, for victims of Covid-19 and gender-based violence.
Through our We Remember campaign, we too will pay tribute to some of the more than 20 000 people who have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and commemorate women who have died violently at the hands of men.
One such victim is ANC activist and former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) soldier Igshaan Dangor who passed away in early October from complications due to Covid-19.
Dangor, who also served in the SANDF, was the brother of ANC secretary general Jessie Duarte. He died less than a month after his brother Achmat.
“Igshaan Dangor’s contribution to the liberation struggle as well as the reconstruction and development of our country will remain indelible in the memories of all freedom-loving people of South Africa,” the ANC said in a statement shortly after his death.
"He served the Department of Defence in a very distinguished manner and will be sadly missed by his colleagues, especially by the finance division," Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said.
Dangor is survived by his wife Denise and his daughters Chane and Shounice.
To the families of those who have died from Covid-19 or gender-based violence this year, we share your pain, we know their names and most of all, we remember.
#WeRemember #DontLookAway #16Days
IOL