We will catch N1 trolley daredevil soon, vows Gauteng Traffic Police

A Gauteng man was seen riding a trolley while holding on to the back of a petrol tanker heading down the N1 motorway. Image: Screenshot.

Published 8m ago

Pretoria – The Gauteng Traffic Police has issued a “stern warning” to hitch-hikers on the province’s major routes following two videos trending on social media showing a hitch-hiker travelling in a grocery trolley attached to an Engen fuel tanker along the N1 South, east of Pretoria.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the incident captured on video took place on Sunday, during rainy conditions experienced in the province.

“Investigations into the alleged hitch-hiking incident is currently under way and the hitch-hiker will be brought to book soon,” Maremane said .

The Gauteng Traffic Police has condemned the daredevil’s “irresponsible behaviour”.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to warn hitch-hikers that such irresponsible behaviour is punishable by law enforcement authorities.

“The law is very clear, in terms of Regulation 316 (5) read with section 89 (6) of the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996, stipulates that anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself thereby endangering other road users commits an offence and may be convicted to a one year direct imprisonment without the option of a fine if convicted in a court of law,” Maremane said.

“Road users are encouraged to make use of public transport as an alternative means rather than endangering their lives and that of other road users,” Maremane said.

The public is urged to alert the law enforcement authorities should they observe such unwarranted conduct by hitch-hikers.

It is uncertain whether or not the driver of the truck knew the man was holding onto the vehicle, but from his position in the video, it appears he is not visible on either one of the side mirrors.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Jonisayi Maromo