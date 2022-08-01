'We will leave no stone unturned to find rapists,' Bheki Cele assures rape survivors as Krugersdorp cops hunt gang of attackers

Durban - Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to leave no stone unturned as Krugersdorp police search for a gang of men who raped eight women in Kurgersdorp’s West Village last week. Cele met with six of the eight survivors - and their families - on Sunday at the Alexandra police station. It is alleged that on Thursday, a crew of 12 women and 10 men were filming a music video when they were allegedly attacked by a group of armed men clad in blankets.

During the meeting it was revealed that some of the survivors were as young as 19-years old, and Minister Cele assured them and their families that police were leaving no stone unturned in the quest to find their attackers. “These young women are traumatised and are not in a good shape, mentally or otherwise. This is why the Gauteng MEC of community safety, Faith Mazibuko, has sent psychologists and councillors to provide mental healthcare to them. I have also requested Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to offer more support and immediately initiate restorative efforts for these young women whose only goal was to earn a living, only to be met with such brutality,” Cele said. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the suspects ordered everyone to lay down and proceeded to rape eight of the women and robbed everyone of their belongings before fleeing the scene. According to police, the survivors are make-up artists, models, singers and presenters.

“The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences is investigating 32 counts of rape following the rape of the eight women as well as a case of armed robbery,” she added. Gauteng SAPS Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said they have recovered some of the items stolen from the crew.

Gauteng Probincial Commissioner Lt Gen Mawela talks to some of the successes of the @SAPoliceService operations and manhunt that’s underway following the #KrugersdorpRape. pic.twitter.com/2ebPFEe0yg — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 29, 2022 A multi-disciplinary operation set up in Krugersdorp led to the deaths of two men and arrests of 67 more for contravention of the Immigration Act. Muridili said while investigations are underway to find the suspects, police operations to crack down on illegal activities and arrest undocumented persons as well as wanted criminals in the West Village area continue.

“These operations consist of multi-disciplinary teams from Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, the National Intervention Unit, the Tactical Response Team, K9 units, Flying Squad, Highway Patrol, SAPS Airwing as well as Department of Home Affairs and other private security stakeholders,” Muridili said. IOL