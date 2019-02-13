A woman waits to cross the street in the rain. File picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - South Africans can expect rain over most parts of the country throughout the weekend, the South African Weather Service said on Wednesday. Weather forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng said there were cloudy conditions with 50 percent chance of rain over the eastern parts of the country which included Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

"Currently we are seeing cloudy conditions over the Eastern parts of the country which include Gauteng North West Mpumalanga and Limpopo which is where we are expecting a good chance of rain as well as in KwaZulu Natal and the Free State."

He said despite these cloudy conditions, residents could expect warm temperatures ranging above 23 degrees Celsius.

"While temperatures will be slightly warm over 23 degrees and we expect lots of rainfall in Mpumalanga at about 55 millimetres because it's in a short space of time we can expect flooding in some parts, we see similar occurrences in KZN because storms are stationary."

Mofokeng said the rain would begin to fade on Sunday which meant there was no chance of rain over much of the country from next week Monday.

"On Sunday we will see the rainfall fade off and therefore there is no chance of rain over much of the country from Monday."

African News Agency (ANA)