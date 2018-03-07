Johannesburg - Autism South Africa (A;SA) in collaboration with the Autism Project is encouraging South Africans to expand their knowledge about autism through the Hands On Autism Modules 3 & 4.

"We bring you a five-day, intensive HOA 3&4 hosted in three provinces during 2018," Autism South Africa said.

"HOA 3&4 are geared towards all interested in Autism for individuals that have already completed Hands On Autism Modules 1 and 2."

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and autism are both general terms for a group of complex disorders of brain development.

"ASD is a developmental disability and people with ASD may communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people. The learning, thinking, and problem-solving abilities of people with ASD can range from gifted to severely impaired. Some people with ASD need high support (a lot of help and intensive intervention) while others need low support (less help and less intensive intervention)," the A;SA website explains.

ASD are characterised in varying degrees and is thought to have a genetic component which results in atypical neurological development and functioning.

A;SA "aspires to achieving a society in which persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) enjoy all the rights and opportunities to meet their needs and fulfill their potentials, throughout their lives, as loved and valued members of their families and communities," according to the organisation's mission statement.

The organisation also offers tools and resources for parents, educators and employers of autistic people and acts as a link between various organisations dealing with the disorder.

The Hands On Autism Modules 3 & 4 workshops will take place in Johannesburg, KwaZulu Natal and East London from 9 April to 13 July, and accredited by the Health Professions Council for all disciplines.

The workshops will cover topics like communication, behaviour support and multi-level teaching.

Other Hands On Autism workshops include:

Hands On Autism: Discovering Autism - a 1 day workshop arranged on request

Hands On Autism: Practical Aspects – 2 day workshop arranged on request

Hands On Autism: Moving Forward (Module 1): 3 day HANDS ON workshop

Hands On Autism: Moving Forward (Module 2): 3 day HANDS ON workshop

For more information, visit the Autism South Africa website: http://aut2know.co.za/

African News Agency/ANA and IOL