Maitland High School pupils were crowned champions of last year’s Cape Argus High School Quiz. This year Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles are partnering with Varsity College to bring you The National High School Quiz. File picture: Ross Jansen/ANA

Calling all bright high school minds … Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles are partnering with Varsity College to bring you The National High School Quiz.

With amazing prizes and a national accolade up for grabs, this is an exciting opportunity to let your school shine.

Borne from the Cape Argus High School Quiz, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary, the National High School Quiz will have its beginnings in four regional quiz events held in the Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal.

The quiz is open to all high schools in these regions and will target learners in the senior phases.

Schools can enter the local quiz events with teams consisting of four learners together with an educator or coach.

In the regional competitions in KZN, Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape Town, quiz questions will be based on content in the Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus, respectively.

The Cape Argus leg of the quiz is already underway with 64 teams heading into the knockout round.

Schools in Joburg, Pretoria and KZN have until June 22 to enter.

HOW TO ENTER:

* KZN schools can email [email protected] for an entry form or call Tashni Bridgmohan on 031 308 2557.

* Gauteng schools can email [email protected] for an entry form.





* Pretoria schools can email [email protected] for an entry form.







Winners of the local quiz events will progress to the Regional Quiz, with the top two teams from each region then quizzing it out for top honours at the National High School Quiz.

The winning schools in each region - Cape Town, KZN, Joburg and Pretoria - will win R20 000 for their school, a bursary worth R75 000 and R2 000 for each team member and teacher. There are prizes for the runner-up.

The National High School Quiz will ultimately be held in Johannesburg at the Varsity College Sandton Campus on Thursday, September 27, where eight school teams will quiz it out for the national title. In addition to this prestigious accolade, there are also fantastic cash prizes up for grabs.

The national winner will take home the National High School Quiz title, R20 000 for the school, R5 000 for each team member and R5 000 for the team’s educator or coach.

The national runner-up will receive R10 000 for the school, R2 500 for each team member and R2 500 for the team’s educator/coach.

National quiz questions will be based on content published on the IOL website and will be drawn from the following categories: current affairs, sport, business, politics and entertainment. This broad, media-based approach will encourage competitors to actively engage with current events and important social issues – and makes the quiz unique as well as fun and exciting.

“This exciting school competition represents a synergy between young people’s thirst for knowledge and Independent Media’s commitment to empowering them to be active, engaged and involved citizens. It will give learners an opportunity to bring honour to their school, and will give us the opportunity to engage with future audiences on a live, entertaining and competitive platform,” says Greg Le Roux, Group Executive: Events.

IIE Varsity College National Events and PR Consultant Sane Ndlovu said: “We’re extremely excited to collaborate with Independent Media again to host the National High School Quiz. The positive response received last year after hosting our pilot project was very encouraging.

"We now know how important this initiative is to schools and we are proud to be in a position where we can make an impact in the lives of young people through a fun educational initiative such as this.”