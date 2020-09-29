We’re sorry - Gauteng health apologises to unpaid community workers

Pretoria - The Gauteng department of health on Tuesday apologised to community workers in the province who have not received their full pay, saying the matter was receiving urgent attention.

“The Gauteng department of health wishes to apologise to community health workers who have been negatively impacted by the delay in the finalisation of their appointment and payment. Out of 8 719 community health workers who were due to be absorbed permanently into the employ of the department, 8,437 have now been appointed,” department spokeswoman Kwara Kekana said.

The department was finalising the appointment of the remaining 282 workers, she added.

“The appointment of this category of workers is part of the commitment made by the department to permanently absorb all community health workers as part of the staff cohort to ensure that public health education and promotion is strengthened amongst others things,” the department said.

Acting Gauteng MEC for health Jacob Mamabolo said outstanding administrative processes should be completed by the end of the week.