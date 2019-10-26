We’re staying put, say refugees camped outside UNHCR offices









A refugee in a hulk mask during a protest. Pretoria - THE foreign nationals who are camped outside the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Brooklyn scoffed at the proposal to build them a shelter where they could live outside “hostile” communities. About 300 foreigners have been protesting outside the building for two weeks. Meanwhile, two residents’ associations, in Brooklyn and Waterkloof, have initiated legal action against foreigners outside the UN offices allegedly on the grounds that they felt unprotected by the City of Tshwane. Spokesperson for the group of foreigners, Alice Bukuru, said a proposal was made that they vacate the site peacefully during a meeting on Monday, attended by government stakeholders, the UN Country Team, led by the UN resident co-ordinator Nardos Bekele-Thomas, and foreigners’ representatives in Pretoria. According to the UN media statement, the group was asked to leave because their presence caused “a public disturbance and presents a health risk”. Leaders of the two residents’ associations, who didn’t want to be identified, said the matter was being handled by their lawyers, who were unavailable to comment.

Ward councillor Kate Prinsloo said she was aware of the planned court action. She said the associations wanted the court to order the City to protect “the rights of residents in as far as security and safety are concerned”.

Bukuru said: “There is no way these people can move from this place.”

She said the group would not back down on their demand to be evacuated from South Africa to peaceful countries.

“Organising us a shelter won’t be happening for the first time. In 2008 people were organised a shelter, but the attacks against them never stopped. People continued to be beaten and some have lost their lives,” she said.

Going to a shelter, she said, would not bring about a permanent solution to their plight.

“We will still experience the same problems because we will still use the same buses and trains (as the locals) and shops. They won’t provide offices in the shelter where, perhaps, people can work to support their families. We will still need to go out to communities to make a living,” Bukuru said.

She said the proposal of a shelter was rejected in order to avoid foreseeable attacks and threats of “genocide” by locals. “Many South Africans keep telling foreigners to go back to their home countries or else they will be in trouble. We are here to avoid that genocide.

“Our decision does not change: we are going to stay here until we get a durable solution. We want them to look for a place anywhere in the world where the people feel like they can welcome refugees.”

In a statement, the UN acknowledged the request by foreigners to be resettled to third countries. “UNHCR explained that this is not a realistic option. Resettlement is reserved for a small number of refugees, undertaken on a case by case basis, after meeting precise criteria determined by resettlement countries. In addition, the number of resettlement places available worldwide has significantly decreased,” it said.

Reacting to the UN proposal, Bukuru said: “We don’t disagree with that because we know that each person is an individual case.” She said life had been terribly bad since they staged the sit-in. However, their plight was alleviated by a good Samaritan, David Awe, who started running a feeding scheme for the homeless people.

Awe said he was touched by the situation of the group after he saw them in the media. He decided to prepare a breakfast meal of soft porridge and sandwiches for them. “They are black people and I am a black person and I am a foreigner. I have been homeless before,” he said.

He said he could only afford to feed the children in the group, but would also like to help the adults.

Pretoria News