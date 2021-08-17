West Rand church caretaker, 48, arrested for raping 6-year-old

Johannesburg - A church caretaker of a well-known church in the West Rand has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 6-year-old girl, Gauteng police said on Tuesday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the rape incident was reported to police in Roodepoort on Saturday at about 2pm.

The alleged rape incident took place at the place of worship, police said. “It is alleged that a 6-year-old girl was raped by the church caretaker in Roodepoort,” said Makhubele. He said police arrested the suspect “on the spot” and the matter was being investigated by the Family, Violence and Children Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Police said the suspect was expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court soon. The last quarterly crime stats released by Police Minister Bheki Cele in May showed that there was a slight decline in sexual offence cases in the Gauteng province and the country. Cele said at the time that during the fourth quarter of the 2020/21 financial year there was a decline in sexual offences and that 9 518 people were raped between January and March.

There was also a decrease of about 387 cases, amounting to an almost 4% decrease compared to the previous reporting period. “The sexual violence meted against women in this country is simply shameful. Seemingly men and children are not spared,” Cele said at the time. He said the sexual offences figures were beginning to show that South Africa was stabilising in this area, however the police could not drop their guard.

The Star reported that the statistics revealed that Gauteng had the most reported sexual assaults and rapes over the three-month period with 477 sexual assault cases reported, followed by Western Cape with 433 reported cases. There were 2 031 reported rape cases in Gauteng, 60 attempted sexual assault cases and 57 contact sexual offences cases. “A sample of 6 893 of the rape incidents revealed that 4 130 of such incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the alleged rapist,” Cele said.