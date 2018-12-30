Johannesburg - Gauteng government clinics on the West Rand have been robbed and patients and staff are insecure because unpaid security guards have gone on strike, according to the Democratic Alliance.

"According to DA councillor Donovan Cloete, the PJ Maree Clinic in Toekomsrus has suffered a number of break-ins because the security has not been paid for five months. Medicine has recently been stolen as well as an oxygen trolley," DA Gauteng MPL Jack Bloom said on Sunday.