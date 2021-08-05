West Rand police nab suspected hijacker in veld near cemetery, two cars recovered

JOHANNESBURG – West Rand police have arrested a 29-year-old hijacking suspect who was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and unlicensed firearms and ammunition. Gauteng police said the suspects were arrested at about 3pm by police officers from the Wedela police station.

The police had been doing routine patrols when they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the bushes near the cemetery in the area. Police said after obtaining an inquiry they found that the vehicle had been hijacked in Pretoria. “They stopped the driver, ordered him out and asked to search.

“They found an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in his possession. The driver was immediately apprehended,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo. Police said they then found a dilapidated abandoned building where they found another vehicle which had just been hijacked on August 4. “On inquiry of the second vehicle it was also reported as hijacked on the 4 August 2021 on the N12 road in Fochville and the victim was on his way to hospital as he was severely assaulted.

“The victim's property was also found in possession of the said suspect. “The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic testing to establish whether or not it was used in the commission of other crimes. “Both vehicles, a Blue GWM sedan and a White Datsun Go were impounded,” said Masondo.