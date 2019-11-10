They were not in the mood for celebration. When Tshwane Municipality posted celebratory pictures of the parade on its social media pages, residents had mixed reactions.
Malolo Nozipho Mavuso said: “Don’t tell us about die Bokke. They have water. Rather tell us when are you fixing the water crisis in Hammanskraal. You should be ashamed, admin.”
Francois Ferns asked: “Why did you not cancel the parade and use the money to take water to the residents of Hammanskraal?”
However, others like Arpos Phaswane accused those complaining about the celebrations of being permanent whiners.