Hammanskraal residents are forced to buy water, supplied by tankers, because the tap water in their homes is not fit for drinking. Photo: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

As the Springboks were parading through the streets of Tshwane with their Webb Ellis trophy on Thursday, some residents of Hammanskraal bemoaned that the Rugby World Cup win would not bring them water. They were not in the mood for celebration. When Tshwane Municipality posted celebratory pictures of the parade on its social media pages, residents had mixed reactions.

Malolo Nozipho Mavuso said: “Don’t tell us about die Bokke. They have water. Rather tell us when are you fixing the water crisis in Hammanskraal. You should be ashamed, admin.”

Francois Ferns asked: “Why did you not cancel the parade and use the money to take water to the residents of Hammanskraal?”

However, others like Arpos Phaswane accused those complaining about the celebrations of being permanent whiners.