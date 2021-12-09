Wheels of justice finally turning – health activists welcome Brian Hlongwa’s day in court

PRETORIA – The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) and Section27 have welcomed the start of court proceedings against former Gauteng MEC for health Brian Hlongwa, who with co-accused, was allegedly involved in gross financial misconduct and widespread corruption worth up to R1.2 billion in the Gauteng health department between 2006 and 2009. “It has taken over a decade for the former MEC and his associates to face the might of the law. Over the years, Brian Hlongwa has been a symbol that corruption pays and nothing happens to politically connected persons who have been credibly accused of corruption,” the TAC and Section27 said.

“In fact, that Brian Hlongwa continued to hold public office as the chief whip of the ANC in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature despite these damning allegations until his resignation in October 2018 after pressure from Corruption Watch, Section27, TAC and other actors, is an indictment on the ANC in Gauteng.” Section27, TAC and Corruption Watch in 2018 made the report of the Special Investigation Unit into the probe public after President Cyril Ramaphosa provided it to the organisations, a year after it was completed. This was eight years after the presidential proclamation signed by President Zuma authorised the investigation. It took a Promotion of Access to Information request for the report to finally be made public.

“Over the years TAC and Section27 have called for accountability from those who hold both public and private power. We are happy to see private sector actors allegedly involved in corruption, such as Richard Payne from 3P Consulting, also being held to account,” the organisations said. “We call on duty bearers, particularly in the province, to lead in fixing the health-care system, which has been in crisis for many years.” According to the second edition of community health-care monitoring group Ritshidze on the Gauteng state of the health report, many of the problems that were witnessed during Hlongwa’s tenure as MEC for health, including dire staff shortages, non-functional filing systems and infrastructural issues, are still plaguing the province.

“The province still has high levels of debt and medico-legal claims. The health outcomes in the province are also worth noting – only 57% of people living with HIV in the province are virally suppressed,” the two organisations highlighted. Hlongwa and his co-accused including his wife Joeline were granted bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday with bail ranging between R20 000 and R50 000. The case will return to court in April.