When the lights are turned off, South Africans are turned on: survey shines light on SA’s naughty antics during load shedding

Durban – A recent anonymous survey on social media has revealed that South Africans like to get it on when Eskom turns the power out. The survey has revealed that there are at least some benefits to the power cuts, as 65% of adults over 30 years old in long-term relationships confirmed that load shedding has a positive impact on their sexual activity with their partner.

The survey, undertaken by The Sex Expo through its social media channels in the lead up to the event hosted in Gauteng this week, shows that 54% of people revealed that the pandemic lockdown increased the amount of online sexual content viewed. A further 60% of respondents say their sexual activity decreased after the pandemic lockdown ended. In a media statement, The Sex Expo shared that 91% of people surveyed said that easy access to sexual content increased sexual activity with their partner while 66% of respondents admitted that they think more about sex since owning a smartphone.

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding today between 4pm and midnight, easing to Stage 1 on Friday. "Since Tuesday a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile, Matla and Medupi power stations were returned to service. Two generating units at Majuba and one at Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs. We currently have 5 021MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 760MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns," Eskom said. An update on the load-shedding schedule will be issued on Friday.

