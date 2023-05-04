When will Putco buses return to the roads? DA demands answers from Gauteng Transport MEC

Pretoria - The DA in Gauteng has expressed deep concerns around thousands of commuters getting stranded after bus company Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) said it has suspended services, starting today, due to fuel shortages. Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu last night said the company had been severely affected by unpaid March subsidy claims by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport.

“Some 1 400 Putco buses have run out of diesel and cannot operate till they have received funding from the department. This will inconvenience most of its customers who have already purchased weekly and monthly bus tickets as they will be forced to seek alternative transport,” said Fred Nel, member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature and DA shadow MEC for roads and transport. “The DA demands that the Gauteng MEC for Roads, Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale Tlabela, urgently engages Putco and provides timelines for when the subsidy will be paid to ensure our residents have access to transportation as of tomorrow. “We will also be tabling questions in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to ascertain why there have been delays in subsidy payments and what measures are being put in place to ensure that this never happens again,” said Nel.

Earlier, Putco said the suspension of the bus service was indefinite. “Putco regrets to inform passengers that the company will not be able to carry out its bus service from May 4, until further notice due to diesel shortages. The disruption is as a result of unpaid March subsidy claims by the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport,” Xulu said. “Putco is working closely with government to ensure that payments are processed as soon as possible to avoid a prolonged service disruption as well as inconvenience to our valued passengers.