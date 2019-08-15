One of the foreign-owned shops that were broken into and looted of everything. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Aggrieved community members of White City, Soweto, on Thursday said the looting of foreign nationals shops would not end until the government dealt with their gripes that include, the recent foreign nationals' attack on SA police, joblessness and making sure shop owners bank their money and pay tax. The shops were looted overnight in different parts of Soweto including Moroka, Dlamini, Protea Glen, Dobsonville, Rockville and Zola. Looters broke down doors, windows and emptied shelves.

By mid-morning seven suspected looters had been arrested and calm had been somewhat restored to the area. The owners of the looted shops have apparently been moved to sanctuaries, where they were yet to be reached for comment.

White City resident Thabo Khumalo recounted how the looting started.

"We were sitting here at corner. Then yesterday (on Wednesday), around 5 pm a huge crowd came and broke into the store," said Khumalo.

"We were obviously shocked so we moved away. The reason they did this was because last week, foreign nationals attacked police in town so they were retaliating."

Picture: African News Agency (ANA)





Another resident, who only identified himself as "Nathi", said he felt the looting was unfortunate, but necessary.

"These people get paid cash. They do not bank so they don't pay pay taxes on their monies. We don't have jobs and yet the government is allowing them to be here," complained Nathi.

"They are more favoured than the actual citizens of the country."

He also alleged that the cost of airtime was higher at foreign-owned shops.

"The airtime is higher than the actual amount and chances are, the service providers don't even know."

Picture: African News Agency (ANA)





Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited affected areas where he engaged with community members.

"We need an enduring solution because It's a manifestation of unemployment, lack of opportunities, that is the situation we want to address. We need to revitalise the economy of townships, create stability and address acts of illegality," said Ramokgopa.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said so far seven people were arrested in Jabulani in connection with the looting. He also called for calm.

"The community must report everything to the relevant authorities. We're here to engage with them and make sure to solve their problems," said Makhubele.

African News Agency/ANA