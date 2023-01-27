Who is Thapelo Amad, Al Jamah's ANC-backed candidate to become the next Joburg mayor

Pretoria - Born and bred in Soweto, member of a Muslim minority political party and an imam, Thapelo Amad, provincial chairperson of Al Jama-ah, is the front runner to be the new mayor of Johannesburg. Amad is expected to succeed DA councillor Mpho Phalatse, who was ousted after a motion of no confidence.

Wikipedia’s entry on the party says the party upholds Sharia law. He has been the face of party’s mayoral candidate since 2019 and performed various legislative duties in the municipality of Johannesburg. In October 2022, former mayor, ANC chairperson Dada Morero, named Amad as the MMC of Development Planning.

He will hold the fort for Morero for six months until the party is able to fix its issues with the EFF concerning a deal that went sour that was supposed to guarantee the EFF the mayoral position in Ekurhuleni. According to information posted on Al Jama-ah's website, Amad holds several tertiary qualifications from various institutions. He holds a BA in Islamic sciences and a NQF Level 4 qualification in entrepreneurship as well as a NQF Level 5 qualification in gender mainstreaming in the public service from the national school of government. He holds a ASRI future leaders’ fellowship and he is currently studying for a certificate of competence from the South African Local Government Association.

