JOHANNESBURG - The Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday postponed the bail application of former crime intelligence Major-General Hendrick Mogoerane's wife in connection with his murder.

Mogoerane was found dead in his vehicle in January this year.

Cordelia Mogoerane made her first appearance in court on Wednesday, and is charged with the murder of her husband. She was arrested on Monday.

Mogoerane's lifeless body was found in the backseat of his car in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg, earlier this year.

He had just retired from the South African Police Service's (SAPS) head office within Crime Intelligence.

Investigating officer Robert Mathebula said Mrs Mogoerane was arrested after evidence linked her to her husband's murder.

“The police arrested the wife on Monday after they got enough information to arrest her. She will be joining the other seven suspects linked in killing Mogoerane on Monday for bail application,” said Mathebula.

The other seven suspects, aged between 31 and 70, made their first court appearance on Monday on charges of murder.

