Slindile Mkhize, the 30-year-old wife of an alleged cryptocurrency fraudster and presidential hopeful Sandile Shezi on Tuesday, appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where she was released on bail. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, the woman was arrested on Monday in Fourways, Gauteng, on charges of fraud and money laundering.

“The arrest relates to a probe into an investment scheme where the suspect and her husband (Shezi) allegedly defrauded an investor of R600,000 in 2021,” Hawks Gauteng spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said. “She was released on R5,000 bail,” said Rikhotso. Slindile Mkhize, the wife of alleged cryptocurrency fraudster and presidential aspirant Sandile Shezi, has appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering. Picture: Hawks City Press reported earlier this year that the controversial businessman, self-proclaimed “youngest millionaire”, and forex trader Shezi announced that he was running for president in South Africa’s general elections next year.

In June, Sunday World reported that Shezi's Vukani Ma-Africa had merged with Mpho Dagada's Arise South Africa political party to form an entity that will seek to amply the influence of young people, leading up to the 2024 elections. On Monday, the Hawks said Shezi was initially charged in the fraud case after he handed himself over to the authorities on May 8. "He made his first court appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on May 9, where he was released on R20,000 bail," said Rikhotso.

According to the Hawks, Shezi’s wife, Mkhize, was also involved in the scheme. “It is reported that the suspect (Mkhize) went on a community radio station where she allegedly encouraged members of the community to invest in the alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.” At one point, the unnamed investor allegedly made an investment of R100,000 and received his dividends.

“He then invested an additional R500,000 into the scheme after an alleged promise of millions. After the R500,000 investment, he allegedly saw a reduction in the dividends and eventually received no dividends whatsoever,” said Rikhotso. After numerous failed attempts by the investor to get in touch with the couple, the matter was reported to the police. A case was opened and transferred to the Johannesburg Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit for further probing.