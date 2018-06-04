It's Youth Month and one of the biggest issues affecting young South Africans is unemployment.

With that in mind, IOL has partnered with next generation learning specialists Eiffel Corp to offer you a chance to win a seat on microlearning platform, Grovo, an amazing - and useful - prize that that will help you create the brighter future you deserve.

Grovo was founded in 2010 to make it quick and easy for people to learn new skills using bite-sized video lessons that cut through the noise and make learning stick.

Winners will have access for 3 months to 2000+ lessons at the touch of a button, ready to help you thrive. Learn any time and in any place.

"Technology is reinventing learning for the 21st century,” says Clare Reilly, Marketing & Sales Manager at Eiffel Corp. A study out of Germany* shows that short content or microlearning drives information retention by over 20% or more and technology can play a key part in this honing of retention.

The reason (and the irony) behind microlearning’s superior information retention is that as a method, microlearning is basically unconcerned with information transfer. The kind of learning you did in school, where you learned things from a book and had to apply them towards a test, is not what microlearning designs to achieve. But in the process of doing its day job - helping learners build successful behaviours - microlearning moonlights as a good transmitter of information, too.

Microlearning gives people digestible, relevant, interactive learning resources they can apply right away. Learners process and reflect constantly. So a microlearning moment, presents a complete learning cycle of cognitive work and reflection. And there are many microlearning moments over the course of learning something.

Multiplying the number of learning cycles multiplies learning outcomes.

According to Deidre Gouws, eLearning consultant for Eiffel Corp, most students learn large chunks of content subjects without testing themselves in between. “As this study (in Germany) shows, frequent testing, feedback and interaction with the content, leads to greater retention, and thus greater success,” she said.

The best part of all of this is that the micro approach doesn’t just help learners hold onto content. Microlearning isn’t trying to innovate the textbook. It’s a method of changing learner behaviours through small, participatory learning resources. The upshot, it seems, is that the same mechanisms that transform behaviours also drive information retention. And that’s something to get excited about.

Gouws elaborated that short engagement skills-development tools like Grovo use 60-second on-demand learning videos to deliver content in a fun and engaging way. “The younger generation are so accustomed to receiving information in small bite-size chunks on social media ... so providing short instructional videos and small, focused chunks of content is a proven way to engage 21st century brains,” said Reilly.