File picture

Johannesburg - With just weeks before the expiry date, the winner of a Lotto ticket finally came forward to receive his prize on Wednesday. The ticket won over R23.774 million on September 19 2018. If the winner had not come forward, the ticket would have expired on September 19 2019 and he would have forfeited all his winnings.

The winner told ITHUBA that he suspected that he could be a winner when he saw the details of the winning ticket in the media. It is believed he bought the ticket for R30 at the Shell Garage in Centurion.

Full of hope, he went through all the tickets he had in his possession to see if he could find one that matched the specified date. When he found it, the overjoyed winner dashed to the ITHUBA office in Sandton.

“We have verified the ticket and we can confirm that we have found the winner of the R23.774 Million LOTTO jackpot,” said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.

Mabuza urged players to safeguard their tickets and write their names and ID numbers at the back of each ticket they purchased. She also encouraged players to regularly check tickets after each draw to avoid missing out on winning big.

The Powerball Jackpot is currently sitting at a whooping R100 Million guaranteed Jackpot this Friday on August 9 2019.