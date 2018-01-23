Johannesburg - Winnie Madikizela Mandela, the ex-wife of former president Nelson Mandela, has once again been hospitalised, the Mandela family said on Tuesday.

According to an eNCA report, Mandela was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Sunday after complaining of pain in one her legs as well as about a loss of appetite.

Upon admission, it was revealed that she had an infection which affected her kidneys.

Madikizela Mandela is expected to make a full recovery and was expected to remain in the hospital for approximately a week.

This is not the first time Madikizela Mandela has been hospitalised in recent years. In October 2014, she underwent surgery, although it was not clear what the procedure was.

In November 2011, Madikizela Mandela was admitted to Milpark Hospital in Joburg and treated for an existing diabetes condition.

In September that same year she was admitted to the Life Brenthurst Clinic in Parktown for minor surgery to her ankle.

IOL