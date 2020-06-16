With 1000 new infections, Gauteng now has over 8600 active Covid-19 cases

Johannesburg - About 1 000 more people were infected with Covid-19 in Gauteng as the province's infections surged to over 12 193.

Active cases - those who are currently living with the virus - stand at over 8664 as of Tuesday, up by more than 1300 compared to 7308 on Monday.

The Gauteng Department of Health released its latest provincial statistics on Tuesday, showing a sharp surge in infections in areas including

There were also six more deaths, with five coming from the Johannesburg region. Joburg also had over 500 new cases in one day.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in the province stands at 3442 and that there were currently 572 people hospitalized in the public and private facilities.

The province said it had traced more than 13 000 out of a possible 19 800 contacts, and they had now completed their mandatory 14 day isolation period without showing symptoms.



Total Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Gauteng 12193 87 3442 8664 Johannesburg 6071 47 1875 4149 Ekurhuleni 2443 20 809 1614 Tshwane 1710 10 405 1295 West Rand 912 8 288 616 Sedibeng 339 2 65 272

City of Johannesburg - 6071 cases

The Soweto and Inner City region continue to be the Joburg region’s local hotspots, with cases on the increase in these regions as displayed below. The Sandton and Randburg regions also had over 500 active cases.

The Gauteng does not disclose deaths per region, thus, active cases in the region are estimated.

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 571 cases, 318 active (estimated)

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 779 cases, 543 active (estimated)

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 659 cases, 480 active (estimated)

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 1017 cases, 720 active (estimated)

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 919 cases, 559 active (estimated)

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 1 411 cases, 1093 active (estimated)

Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 436 cases, 288 active (estimated)

City of Tshwane - 1710 cases

In Pretoria, the local hotspots were in the Pretoria CBD region and Hatfield regions.

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North - 249 cases, 180 active (estimated)

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 93 cases, 75 active (estimated)

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 614 cases, 495 active (estimated)

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 376 cases, 302 active (estimated)

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 38 cases, 22 active (estimated)

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 259 cases, 175 active (estimated)

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 32 cases, 17 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni - 2 443 cases

In the East Rand, the local hotspots are in the Kempton Park, Germiston, Benoni and Bedfordview areas.

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 194 cases, 114 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 149 cases, 102 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 557 cases, 321 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni, Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 696 cases, 480 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 552 cases, 380 active (estimated)

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 215 cases, 165 active (estimated)

Sedibeng - 339 cases

Lesedi 52 cases, 46 active (estimated)

Emfuleni 241 cases, 193 active (estimated)

Midvaal 30 cases, 19 active (estimated)

West Rand - 912 cases

Mogale City 326 cases. 257 active (estimated)

Rand West City 173 cases, 153 active (estimated)

Merafong City 329 cases, 130 active (estimated)

