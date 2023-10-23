Woman, 60, arrested in Vosloorus for ‘openly’ selling crystal meth to community members

Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested two people, including a woman, aged 60, for alleged possession and selling drugs. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the elderly woman and a man, aged 26, were found in possession of bags of crystal meth.

"On Saturday, October 21, at 1.05am, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit officers who were on patrol, apprehended two persons, and narcotics were exposed," Thepa said. "During a crime prevention operation at Extension 4 of Mayibuye Park in the Vosloorus area, the Drug Enforcement Unit officers were approached and stopped by a passer-by, alleging that there is a young man and a senior female, selling drugs openly to the community." The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has arrested two people, a 26-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman for alleged possession and dealing in drugs. Picture: EMPD "Officers made a turn on Red Rose Street and a 26-year-old man, with the 60-year-old female pair found on the premises, were handcuffed after officers uncovered one ziplock bag with crystal meth valued at R50," she said.

"A body search was conducted on both suspects, and the senior citizen was found concealing 33 ziplock bags with crystal meth valued at R2,000 on her body." The EMPD officers also found the woman in possession of R217, believed to be proceeds of selling the narcotics. The duo, facing charges of possession and possible dealing in illicit substances, was taken to the Vosloorus police station and are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court.

Earlier this year, the EMPD arrested four people — two women in their 60s and two men in their 20s — for allegedly dealing in illicit substances. At the time, EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said the four were arrested at their home in Reiger Park, Boksburg. "On Friday, February 17, in Reiger Park area at 11.30am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's drug enforcement unit (DEU) officers arrested four suspects and an illicit substance was confiscated," said Mphahlele.