Johannesburg - Paramedics said they had airlifted an adult woman to hospital after she suffered critical injuries when a minibus taxi rolled over on the R21, near the St George’s Hotel in Centurion.

“At 4.45pm on Friday Netcare 911 responded to reports of a serious collision on the R21 near the St George's Hotel in Doornkloof Centurion. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a minibus taxi lost control resulting in a rollover,” said Herbst.

He said a number of passengers sustained various injuries, ranging from moderate to serious.

“One patient an adult female sustained critical injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise her. Due to the patients injuries the Netcare 1 Specialised Helicopter Air Ambulance was activated to airlift the critically injured patient to hospital,” said Herbst.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal paramedics reported a motorist had been shot after he was shot by apparent hijackers, near the Mtunzini Toll Plaza on the N2 on Friday morning.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a bakkie, an adult male who works for a courier company sustained serious injuries after being shot in the right shoulder by hijackers.

“The patient was then thrown out his vehicle under a bridge in Mtunzini,” said Herbst.