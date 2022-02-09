Woman allegedly shot and killed by cop at Tembisa Hospital

Pretoria – A woman has reportedly been shot dead inside the premises of the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni. A police officer in an SAPS vehicle with blue lights had apparently stormed the healthcare facility before the shooting took place.

Some social media users alleged that the police officer stormed into the hospital and shot a female nurse, believed to be his girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself. The SAPS is yet to give an official statement, but TV channel eNCA showed dozens of police officers at the scene – with some holding rifles. The scene in the parking lot of the hospital had been barricaded and crime scene experts were combing the area.