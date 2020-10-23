Woman arrested for allegedly helping and watching her boss rape her teenage niece

Johannesburg - A 24-year-old woman from Lesotho has been arrested and charged with being an accomplice to rape for allegedly tying her niece with sellotape for her (the woman’s) boss to rape her. The crime allegedly happened at the tuckshop that the woman worked at in the Joburg CBD. The suspected rapist, a Somali, fled after the incident and is still on the run. Spokesperson for the Johannesburg Police Captain Xoli Mbele said the 15 -year-old is the daughter to the woman’s sister. Mbele said information at their disposal was that on October 16, the teenager visited her aunt who then asked her to bring her lunch at work the following day.

When the teenager returned from school, she went to there with the food as requested. However, Mbele, she was was later attacked when her aunt’s employer suddenly appeared and closed the door of the tuckshop..

“They dragged her to a backroom inside the tuckshop where the aunt assisted the male suspect by tying her hands and closing her mouth with a sellotape.

“She undressed her and watched her boss rape her.

“After they finished, they released her. She called her mother who arrived in town to pick her up and they went to the police station where a case was opened.”

Mbhele said they only managed to arrest the woman on Tuesday because she was no longer working at the tuckshop which seems like it has new owners.

It’s not yet known what the motive for the lady helping the man rape her niece was but it’s believed that he must have promised her money.

He said investigations were under way and the woman was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

In January this year, Nonhlanhla Mthunywa, 30, allegedly invited her mother to her Mpumalanga home where she had arranged for a 41-year-old friend, as well as her boyfriend and her sister's lover, to attack her 62-year-old mother.

"When she arrived at her daughter’s home, she was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, senselessly gang-raped by the two male friends whilst Mthunywa and her friend were holding her.

Later that day Mthunywa's 29-year-old sister arrived and was informed that her mother's body had been hidden in the toilet.

The sibling was allegedly restless to a point where she organised transport which helped to remove her mother’s body and dumped it in a nearby veld.

