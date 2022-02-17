Woman arrested in Bedfordview with 29 rhino horns worth R6m

Pretoria – A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, after she was found in possession of 29 rhino horns with an estimated street value of R6 million. According to Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, police were following up an on-going investigation related to a Kempton Park case in which suspects were arrested after they found in possession of rhino horns in September 2021.

Mulamu said the investigation led the Hawks to a residential estate in Senderwood, Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg. “Upon arrival, police searched the premises and inside the garage, travelling suitcases were discovered wrapped in plastic ready for distribution. Police searched the luggage and inside (there) was grocery items and brown boxes as well as scrap laptops.” Inside the boxes, police recovered rhino horns wrapped in heavy foil.