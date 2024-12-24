Woman arrested in Joburg as police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman

Police in Gauteng have rescued a kidnapped Pakistani businessman, and arrested a 46-year-old woman on charges including kidnapping and murder in the Sebokeng area. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, spokesperson for the SA Police Service (SAPS) said the incident happened on Monday.

“According to a preliminary report, three African males driving a BMW X5 kidnapped the businessman in Lenasia just over two months ago. Ransom was immediately demanded for the release of the kidnapped victim,” said Van Wyk. Following extensive investigation, the SAPS kidnapping team joined by members from crime intelligence, Gauteng hostage and negotiation team, Germiston Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Sedibeng search and rescue, SAPS Lenasia and SAPS Evaton operationalised information they obtained on the location of the suspects in Sebokeng. “A search of the identified property led the team to find the victim in one of the rooms. The body of an unidentified African male was also found at this premise. A female suspect was subsequently arrested at the scene,” said Van Wyk.

Police also recovered two cellphones from the scene which will form part of further investigations. Van Wyk said more arrests are expected. “Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the SAPS Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to kidnappers,” she said. Earlier this month, IOL reported that two businessmen, who were victims of kidnapping, were rescued and seven alleged kidnappers were arrested.

At the time, Van Wyk said police also seized firearms, cellphones and vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the crimes. In another incident, a Chinese businessman was hijacked and kidnapped on December 7. He was snatched by a group of suspects in the Springs, Ekurhuleni area.