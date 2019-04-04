Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the Gauteng Provincial head office confirmed that the police have arrested a suspect linked to the video clip depicting assault at a West Rand nursery school. “Police can confirm that a 40-year-old woman was arrested a week ago and subsequently appeared on the 28 March 2019 in the Oberholzer Court in Carletonville, on a charge of assaulting a minor,” Peters said

“The woman is due back in court on 07 May 2019 after she was released on bail, while further investigations are underway by the police,” she added

Peter further said the police management have condemned the incident and the continued irresponsible circulation of the video clips on social media.

Three videos began circulating on social media showing a woman repeatedly strike the children in three separate incidents supposedly as punishment.

A woman is seen spanking a child as the child is seen cleaning a table and then striking a little boy and pulling him by his clothes as she cleans the carpet.

Authorities have condemned the videos.

"We want to condemn the abuse of children and wish to ask members of the public to identify the school and the caregiver who is seen forcing toddlers to clean their classroom while meting out the harshest punishment to the children," the Department of Social Development said.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi labelled the videos as "disgusting".

The Star and IOL