Woman dies after colliding with a forklift in Carletonville

Rustenburg – A woman in her 30s died when her scooter collided with a forklift offloading material from a truck in Cartletonville on Thursday, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the woman lying in the middle of the road approximately five metres away from her scooter.

"Medics assessed the woman and found that she had already succumbed to her numerous injuries. Nothing more could be done by paramedics, and she was declared dead. The driver of the forklift, fortunately, escaped injury," he said. "It is understood that the forklift had been unloading building material from a truck when the collision occurred." On Wednesday night, two men riding a bicycle were killed when a motorbike hit them in Vanderbijlpark.

They sustained serious injuries and one of them died at the scene while the other one died on arrival at the hospital. "Medics assessed the patients and found that the two men that had been on the bicycle were in a critical condition, having sustained numerous injuries, while the motorbike rider had sustained moderate injuries,” Meiring said. "Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support. After a short time, one of the critical patients vital signs began to diminish rapidly. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man succumbed to his injuries.”