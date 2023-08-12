Woman dies after smoke inhalation in Joburg house fire

A 32-year-old woman died due to smoke inhalation when a house caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Turfontein, south of Johannesburg. Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said officers arrived on the scene and found a six bedroom house engulfed in flames at about 1pm.

“During search and rescue operation, firefighters recovered a body of a 32 year old female, she succumbed to smoke inhalation and she was confirmed dead on scene by paramedics. “No other injuries were reported during this fire incident and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations,” said Mulaudzi. Mulaudzi added that they responded to other fire incidents which were reported this week in Diepsloot, Doornkop and the inner city.

In Doornkop, one life was claimed which brings the number to two lives lost during fire incidents. “Residents are encouraged to continue to be cautious when using heating devices not to leave them unattended while in use to prevent fire incidents at home,” added Mulaudzi. On Tuesday, more than 200 people have been evacuated from a burning building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mulaudzi said emergency services responded to the building fire at the corner of Marshall and Phillip. “Firefighters found a four-storey building engulfed in flames and started evacuating the affected people on the fourth floor while conducting firefighting operations. “About 200 people were evacuated safely out of the building, no other injuries were reported during this fire incident and the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigations,” said Mulaudzi at the time.