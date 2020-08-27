Woman dies in plane crash during training flight in Springs

Johannesburg – A woman died and a passenger is in hospital with serious injuries after their light aircraft crashed in Springs. The crash occurred around 7pm on Wednesday during a training flight in a Cessna 172. The cause of the crash is not yet known but ER24’s Russell Meiring said when they arrived at the scene, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. “Paramedics arrived on scene to find the wreckage on the side of the field. “Two people were found lying inside the light aircraft.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that a woman had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead.

“The second patient, a man, was assessed and found to be in a critical condition.

“He was extricated, treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before being transported to a nearby hospital,” he said.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s Kabelo Ledwaba, their Accident and Incident Investigation Division has started gathering information that will assist in investigating the cause the crash.

A preliminary report, he said, will be issued within 30 days.

“The evidence collection phase, which has already begun, will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated timeframe for the completion of a final report.

“It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take longer to complete.

Ledwaba said should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken.

“In instances where an investigation takes longer than 12 months to complete, the investigation team would be expected to issue an interim statement to indicate the progress made at that particular point in time.

“The completion of an investigation is marked by the release of a final accident report, which often contain safety recommendations aimed at improving the levels of aviation safety and the prevention of a similar accident,” he said.

IOL