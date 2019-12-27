File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A woman was left in critical condition after she was shot in the head on Thursday morning. It is alleged the incident took place during a shooting on Abraham Van Wyk Road in Rietvlei AH Roodepoort in Gauteng.

Reports from the scene indicate that the woman had been assaulted and shot in the head.

Medics assessed the patient and found her to be a in a critical condition. She was treated on the scene by Netcare 911 Emergency Care Practitioners and placed on life support.

"Once treated the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS," said NetCare 911 in a statement released on Friday.