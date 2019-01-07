File picture

Johannesburg - A woman, believed to be in her 50s, sustained several fractures on Monday, after a wall collapsed on her in Olievenhoutbosch, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that at around 10.30am, paramedics arrived on the scene where they found the woman near the collapsed wall.

"It is understood that builders were busy with construction when the wall collapsed on the woman. Bystanders pulled her out from under the bricks and called emergency services," he said.

"She was treated for fractures to her arm and leg before she was rushed to Kalafong Hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known."

African News Agency (ANA)