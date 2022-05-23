Woman kidnapped in Free State rescued in Gauteng, suspects to appear in court

Rustenburg - Gauteng police have rescued a woman kidnapped in Welkom in the Free State and arrested three people in Katlehong. Two men and a woman were arrested in Moleleki, Katlehong, for alleged kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The three were arrested after they attempted to run away when the police approached their parked car. According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the police on a routine crime prevention patrol, noticed a vehicle parked on the side of the road with four suspicious-looking occupants. “The suspects attempted to flee on foot when the members approached their vehicle. Three suspects were apprehended of which one is a female. One suspect managed to evade arrest and fled the scene

“Soon after a woman came out from the suspects' vehicle screaming for assistance from the police, with her hands tied with cable, the victim indicated that she was kidnapped.” Sello said further investigation revealed that the 29-year-old woman was kidnapped from Welkom in the Free State. “The suspects allegedly drove with her to Katlehong. It is further alleged that on the way, one suspect sexually assaulted the victim.”

Police recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and arrested the three suspects. “The firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests to determine whether it may be linked to other serious crime. The suspects are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon,“ Sello said. IOL