Johannesburg - A woman was killed and several others injured on Thursday morning when the mini-bus taxi rolled off the N1 highway near the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg, paramedics said. In a statement, ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said their personnel, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 7:27am to find a taxi parked on the side of the road. Several passengers were found lying around the vehicle.

“Medics assessed the patients and found that one-woman had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” Meiring said.

Seven other patients were assessed on the scene, they sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were transported to various hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

