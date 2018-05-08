Johannesburg - A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was shot dead shortly after midnight on the outskirts of Gerhardsville, outside Centurion in the Gauteng province. Her passenger, another woman, was critically injured.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the incident, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and found the woman's car on the side of the road.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that the driver, a woman in her 50s, had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead".

The passenger had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper leg and was in a critical condition. She was transported to hospital for further treatment.

African News Agency/ANA