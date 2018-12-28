File picture: ER24

Johannesburg - A young woman was killed in a collision on the R59 near the Meyer off-ramp in Meyerton on Friday, Gauteng paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said that shortly after 3pm, ER24 and Midvaal Fire Services arrived on the scene where they found a vehicle against a tree on the side of the road.

"Upon assessment, they found the single occupant, a young woman believed to be in her twenties, inside the vehicle. Rescuers from Midvaal fire used specialised tools to free her from the vehicle. Sadly, upon further assessment, it was found that she sustained fatal injuries. There was nothing that could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene," Vermaak said.

"Members of her family later attended the scene and the Midvaal Fire Services arranged a Chaplain to speak to the family. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation."

African News Agency (ANA)