A woman was killed and another injured following a three-vehicle collision at the Bryanston and William Nicol Road intersection in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied/ER24 Paramedics

Johannesburg - A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was killed and another injured on Thursday morning following a three-vehicle collision at the Bryanston and William Nicol Road intersection in Bryanston, Gauteng ER24 paramedics’ Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find the three vehicles on the side of the road.

“On closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a woman lying inside her vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” said Meiring in a statement.

He said a second patient was treated and transported to the hospital by another service. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)