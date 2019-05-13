The South African Revenue Service said that customs officers intercepted a woman attempting to smuggle 198.49 kg of crystal methamphetamine, estimated at R2 million, into South Africa at the Beitbridge border. Picture: SARS

Johannesburg - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Monday said that customs officers intercepted a woman attempting to smuggle 198.49 kg of crystal methamphetamine, estimated at R2 million, into South Africa at the Beitbridge border. Spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said on Sunday morning the woman was travelling with two luggage suitcases and she was asked to put her possessions through the customs baggage inspection area.

"Upon physical inspection, an off-white crystal-like substance concealed in multiple colourful decorated purses with plastics was found, containing substances that reacted positive to tests," said Mkosi.

"The goods were detained and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for safe-keeping and further investigation, and the suspect was arrested."

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the woman had flown from abroad into a neighbouring country, and tried to enter South Africa by bus through Beitbridge.

Local police have handed over the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks. for further investigation.

The woman is expected to appear at the Musina Magistrate's Court on Monday.

African News Agency/ANA