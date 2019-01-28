Picture: Bas Kreukniet/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg at the weekend after drugs worth an estimated R3.3 million was found in her luggage, police said on Monday.



"The suspect was en-route to Cape Town from Sao Paolo via OR Tambo International Airport. Her check-in luggage was intercepted by members of the South African Revenue Service’s Customs and Excise and taken to the search area," a statement from police said.





"The suspect denied having checked in luggage. Upon searching the luggage, three blocks wrapped in black plastic which were further wrapped in blankets were found inside."





The 39-year-old woman will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.



