Picture: Brett Hondow/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A woman was fatally wounded and a man was critically wounded during a home invasion in Randburg, Johannesburg, paramedics said on Saturday. Netcare 911 responded minutes after 11pm on Friday night to reports of a shooting at a residential complex in Boundary Road, Cosmo City in Randburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, an adult man and an adult woman, both 33 years old, had been shot in a home invasion.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to her neck and chest and the man was shot through the eye. The two patients were treated on the scene by paramedics from various ambulance services.

Due to the seriousness of the woman's wounds, the Netcare 1 specialised helicopter air ambulance was called to airlift the patient to hospital, but she sadly died a while later.

The man was treated on the scene and, once stabilised, was transported by an advanced life support ambulance to hospital for further treatment. Police were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA