File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - The community of Vlakfontein is reeling after yet another body was discovered buried in a shallow grave - this time in a shack in the area. The gruesome discovery was made on Sunday night in Extension 1 by Gauteng police following an investigation into the matter.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the woman's friend contacted the police after she disappeared two months ago.

"It is alleged that last month a friend of the deceased went to enquire from the boyfriend about the whereabouts of the deceased.

"The boyfriend responded by saying the deceased [had] found a job and she was staying with the employer. The friend called the police last [Saturday] night after realising that the deceased is not coming back after almost two months."

Police then approached the boyfriend, 28, and questioned him on the 41-year-old's woman disappearance and it was at this point that the man pointed police to the shallow grave in his shack.

Masondo was unable to comment on the state of the woman's body at the time she was found or the motive or manner in which she was killed.

He was also unable to confirm how long the two were in a relationship but said no missing person's report had been filed following her disappearance.

The two stayed together prior to the incident, Masondo told IOL on Monday.

"There was never a case of a missing person reported, it's only the friend who followed up. There was no case that was reported by either the suspect or the friend," he said.

He added that police were currently tracing the woman's family and where she was from as part of their investigation.

The victim's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder. He will appear at Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The latest discovery comes months after seven corpses aged between two and 50-years-old were found at a house in Vlakfontein. Two people were arrested in connection with the murders, but in January, one of the accused committed suicide while the matter was before the courts.

The State later withdrew the charges against the second murder accused, citing the fact that there were no reasonable prospects for a successful prosecution.