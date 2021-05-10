Worker tells court how Chinese nationals, accused of human trafficking, abused 'staff'

A witness in the trial of seven Chinese nationals facing human trafficking and child labour charges has detailed a web of abuse he and fellow nationals were subjected to including being subjected to long working hours, debt bondage, hazardous working conditions, insults, assaults and violation of basic human rights.

Fraser Aufi, a Malawian national, testified in the Johannesburg High Court today. He also told the court that his dream of becoming an entrepreneur was shattered the day he set his foot at Beautiful City Pty Ltd, the company that employed them.

He said his dream when he came into South Africa back in 2017 was to get work and go back home to open and run his own business.

However, after being subjected to slavery-like working conditions that dream has now disappeared.

Aufi was continuing on his testimony detailing the alleged trail of abuse he suffered in the hands of his employer.

Seven Chinese nationals were arrested in November 2019 for alleged human trafficking and violation of the country’s labour laws. They are: Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, and Zhang Zhilian.

The accused are facing schedule six offences. They are charged with 160 counts of crime ranging from contravention of labour laws, human trafficking, kidnapping, contravention of Immigration Act, pointing a firearm, debt bondage, benefiting from the services of a victim of trafficking, conduct that facilitates trafficking, illegally assisting person(s) to remain in South Africa, knowingly employing illegal foreigners, and failure to comply with duties of an employer.

They are out on a bail, except for accused number seven Zhang Zhilian who is now held in custody because on 24 February 2021 violated her bail conditions by trying flee the country. She was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The seven accused were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise called Beautiful City Pty Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg after a joint operation by the Department’s Inspection and Enforcement Services, together with the South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks Unit.

Aufi told the Court that initially the Chinese refused to open the gates until the police climbed over the gates to free them and how the accused tried to “bribe” the police with food.

The witness had testified earlier that during his stay at the factory he was once injured on a rib while working on a machine and has witnessed a number of injuries suffered by fellow workers including suffering fractures, and being chopped fingers by machines.

He told the Court that he was never compensated for his injuries.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The witness further testified that: “If things were well in Malawi I would never have come to South Africa”.

Aufi testified that except for a few Malawians that have since left most of the Malawians freed from the Chinese factory were now under the police care and have been told that their status would be resolved after the Chinese trial.

The trial continues tomorrow.

