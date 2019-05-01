Picture: @CityOfJoburg

Johannesburg - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba on Wednesday thanked the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition partners for working together in bringing dignity to the lives of nearly 1 000 security guards. Mashaba held a ceremony marking the multi-party government's finalisation of insourcing a final 939 security guards on Workers Day.

Mashaba thanked councillor Donald Mabunda of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for his commitment to assisting this program, as well as coalition partners who have supported this program from the beginning.

"Working closely with the EFF, the multi-party government has now insourced over 3 700 security guards since 2018. Each of these security guards will bring home 50 percent more in take-home pay, along with the benefits of a pension," Mashaba said in a statement.

"Insourcing represents a departure from the past practices of the City of Johannesburg which saw over R700 million being paid annually to politically connected security companies. Each security guard earned under R4 000 per month, while the security companies received more than R12 000 per month per security guard."

The official Handover of the Appointment Letters for the newly in sourced Security Personnel.

Well done colleagues#CoJInSourcing#mayday pic.twitter.com/twzIcKPb96 — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) May 1, 2019

Mashaba said the insourcing program achieves dignity in the lives of these security guards, while containing the escalating contracted services in the City.

He said the City will also ensure that the current specialised security guards will continue to serve the City under any new company that is appointed.

"This Workers’ Day is a special occasion where the City can signify its departure of the exploitative labour practices of previous governments. Our multi-party government has demonstrated its commitment to improving the relationship with the workers of our City," Mashaba said.

#COJInsourcing A moving testimonial from an already unsourced employee. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Real Change pic.twitter.com/pGZPZbVHHA — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 1, 2019

"The insourcing program is evidence of the strength of our multi-party coalition government. It is a testament to how political parties can work together in the best interests of our residents and the workers of the City of Johannesburg."

African News Agency/ANA