Zandile Khumalo was also shot when Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, court hears

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – At least two shots were fired on the day former football star Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus, with one other shot wounding Zandi Khumalo in the ankle. For the first time in six years, the NPA’s charge sheet details it was not only Meyiwa who was wounded on that fatal day when he was shot dead on October 26, 2014, but Zandi too. The five suspects – Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokosenzi Maphisa and SifikuhlenhleNkani Ntuli – have been charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlawful firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition. In the charge sheet, the NPA said the accused attempted to kill Zandile Khumalo, by shooting her with a firearm. “A scuffle ensued between Meyiwa and the person armed with a firearm, who was dreadlocked, had a gold slit on one of the tooth and was wearing a khaki-coloured jacket.

“A shot was discharged and it ricocheted on the floor and struck Zandile Khumalo in the right ankle.

‘A second shot went off and Mr Meyiwa was then shot once in the chest whilst in a standing position and the bullet went through his chest, and exited at his back and hit the back of the door that Mr Meyiwa was standing against.

“This was a contact shot. Possibly three shots were discharged in total,” reads the charge sheet.

The suspects have been charged with attempted murder for shooting Zandi.

Earlier in court, there was drama when the suspects refused to stand in the dock, pleading their innocence and alleging they were being framed for Meyiwa’s murder.

The suspects are currently behind bars for various crimes, some of them are serving sentences, while others are still awaiting trial.

The matter was adjourned to November 27.

IOL