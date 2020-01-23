DURBAN - Representatives of the Zimbabwean community living in South Africa said on Thursday they were "furious" that some of the alleged killers of Diepsloot policeman Oupa Matjie were Zimbabwean.
"We are saddened and furious that the alleged murderers are said to be Zimbabwean nationals," said community spokesperson Bongani Mazwi Mkwananzi.
"We as the Zimbabwean community in South Africa express our sincerest condolences to his family, to the SAPS and the South African nation at large."
The 54-year-old detective captain was shot dead on January 17 while tracing suspects with a colleague.
Four men have so far been arrested for the crime.